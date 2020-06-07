Clicks182

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Urgent Message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on COVID19 vaccines

Our Lady of Sorrows
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Urgent Message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on COVID19 vaccines
F M Shyanguya
There are no vaccines for viruses, never have been and perhaps never will be because there has never been one for the Common Cold, which is CoViD-19.
frawley
A little research will show that there are multiple vaccines for viruses. You are correct however that there is not one for the common cold.
F M Shyanguya
My comment made after research.
Our Lady of Sorrows
Well, well. It appears that the BBC received £5,646,815 in funds from Bill Gates foundation in 2019.
www.tvlicenceresistance.info/forum/index.php
Our Lady of Sorrows
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in his last job was awarded £31 million pounds.by no other than Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation into research in Africa
Our Lady of Sorrows
No Vaccine for me!
