Priest Saved Mother And Son: Dead

Picture: Fernando de Lima Silva © ACN International, #newsIflrungwyb

Father Fernando de Lima Silva, 38, died on March 13 while saving two people from drowning in a lake in Bezerros, Caruaru Diocese, Brazil.A mother and her boy, 4, had a boat accident, and struggled to keep above water. According to reports, the priest helped taking both safety to the shore but lost strength and drowned himself.Police is still investigating the circumstances. Mother and child have not been identified.