Sarah: Altars of St Peter’s Are Condemned To Death

Cardinal Sarah asks Francis to withdraw his recent anti-Mass-decree for St Peter's. Writing on Sandro Magister’s blog, Sarah explicitly adds his voice to those of Cardinals Burke, Müller, and Brandmüller.For him, the rules “violate common sense as much as they do the laws of the Church.” Sarah supports the evident theological position that a concelebrated Mass reduces the gift of grace compared to several individual Masses.He notices “violence” in the wording of Francis' ukase which brutally demands that individual celebrations be “suppressed." Sarah doesn't notice a “welcoming spirit” for priests who used to be able to celebrate in St Peter’s for centuries.The cardinal observes that the coronavirus makes it less prudent to concelebrate, and the provincial nature of the decision which imposes that all concelebrations are to be executed only in Italian and in the Novus Ordo.Sarah reminds that all altars in Saint Peter's contain the relics of Saints but now it's no longer possible to celebrate on these altars, “In this way, such altars are almost condemned to death” and reduced to "mere works of art."“Those altars, instead, must live, and their life is the daily celebration of the Holy Mass,” Sarah teaches the obvious.