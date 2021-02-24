Clicks5
Priority List of Adverse Events of Special Interest: COVID-19
June 10, 2020
News / Relevant for COVID-19
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has contracted with the Brighton Collaboration, through the Task Force for Global Health (TFGH), to harmonize the safety assessment of CEPI-funded vaccines via its Safety Platform for Emergency vACcines (SPEAC) Project. As part of its landscape analysis of COVID-19, this document describes the methods and results SPEAC used to arrive at the list of adverse events of special interest (AESI).
Click here to download the Priority List of Adverse Events of Special Interest: COVID-19 document.
