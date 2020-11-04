Clicks98
WHY PANIC? VIGANÒ predicts TRUMP will win 2020 "by the Lord’s right hand" Psalm 117
TM and the likes of JHW/LifeSiteNews: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò suggests that God’s right will secure the re-election of President Donald Trump: “I believe that this faith in God, which clearly must be matched by a consistency of Christian life and witness, will also confirm in the 2020 US presidential election that ‘the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things’ as Psalm 117 reminds us.”
Trump's Campaign speaks regarding Voter fraud
youtube.com/watch?v=-IE0bqwknKk
youtube.com/watch?v=rkSSyzRjQt8
Stalin: Who counts the votes?
Trump supporters, why panic? Don’t you believe and trust in Abp Viganò and his god?