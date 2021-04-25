Antichristian Globalism vs. the Reign of Jesus Christ In this Sunday Sermon of So. Saint Paul, Father speaks of the coming end of the liturgical year and the Novus Ordo liturgists' decision to move … More

In this Sunday Sermon of So. Saint Paul, Father speaks of the coming end of the liturgical year and the Novus Ordo liturgists' decision to move the Feast of the Kingship of Christ. Father says we all should be "Catholic globalists" in a "one-world religion". But what does that mean? What does Christ the King have to do with globalism? How does the Ape of God mimic the Kingship of Christ? By setting up a diabolic alternative: Anti-Christian globalism. And so what does this have to do with Donald Trump and the 2020 presidential election?