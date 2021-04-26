Clicks6
RACE to DAVOS: Team Biden Launches Great Reset Support RTV Major Expansion: The RTV Podcast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: visegradpost.com/…More
RACE to DAVOS: Team Biden Launches Great Reset
Support RTV Major Expansion: The RTV Podcast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: visegradpost.com/en/2021/03/01/davos-era-neocommunism/ In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt addresses the following: - Greta Thunberg admits that while inciting climate panic at Davos, she was being metaphorical…not scientific. - Michael’s been talking about it for over a year, and this week Team Biden launched The Great Reset with a little help from Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg. - How are unelected officials such as John Kerry and Tony Fauci helping Biden hand the US over to champagne-guzzling billionaires at Davos? - Racism in the America: A national crisis, or a national PSY-OP? - Racist Pro Sports: Brett Favre says it wasn’t racist when he played football. So, what happened? - CNN’s Public Enemy Number One: The Black American conservative. - A massive sign of hope: Restored to all her traditional glory, Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in 2024. Michael says: “I told you God wins in the end!” Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: remnant-tv.com/user Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3
Support RTV Major Expansion: The RTV Podcast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today Hungarian Newspaper on Davos: visegradpost.com/en/2021/03/01/davos-era-neocommunism/ In this episode of The Editor’s Desk, Michael J. Matt addresses the following: - Greta Thunberg admits that while inciting climate panic at Davos, she was being metaphorical…not scientific. - Michael’s been talking about it for over a year, and this week Team Biden launched The Great Reset with a little help from Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg. - How are unelected officials such as John Kerry and Tony Fauci helping Biden hand the US over to champagne-guzzling billionaires at Davos? - Racism in the America: A national crisis, or a national PSY-OP? - Racist Pro Sports: Brett Favre says it wasn’t racist when he played football. So, what happened? - CNN’s Public Enemy Number One: The Black American conservative. - A massive sign of hope: Restored to all her traditional glory, Notre Dame de Paris will reopen in 2024. Michael says: “I told you God wins in the end!” Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: remnant-tv.com/user Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on MeWe: mewe.com/i/michaelmatt3