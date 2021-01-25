Beyond Nice Words: Biden Must Stop US Genocide in Syria

All Syrian Patriarchs and Bishops, and more than 90 personalities called on the “Catholic” US President Joe Biden to lift the brutal economic sanctions which are causing a mass famine in Syria.They observe that “this form of collective punishment” is leading the country towards an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. Ten years ago, Syria was a breadbasket for the region.The sanctions were never authorised by the UN Security Council. Among those who signed the letter is Bishop Athanasius Schneider.In his inaugural address, Biden said that he wanted to make America “the leading force for good in the world” and alleging that “politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.”