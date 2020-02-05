Clicks315
Wild: Hand written letter from Abp. Marcel Lefebvre
Ecône, 28. Oct 1988: "Thank you very much for your kind letter. I agree with your desire to reordain conditionally these priests [Novus Ordo] and I have done this reordination many times. All sacrame…More
Ecône, 28. Oct 1988: “Thank you very much for your kind letter. I agree with your desire to reordain conditionally these priests [Novus Ordo] and I have done this reordination many times.
All sacraments from the modernist bishops or priests are doubtful now. The changes are increasing and their intentions are not more Catholic.
We are in the time of the great apostasy” (Monseigneur Marcel Lefevre)
⚫We are in the time of the great apostasy (...middle of the 20th Century: a particular quote in the Mystical City of God)
⚫Novus Ordo (1969)
⚫Second Vatican Council (1962-65)
We have pagan, hindu, VII priests and monks; if you want to meet those Saints in heaven, you must heed their instructions or you'll end up in a pagan, hindu or VII heaven.
