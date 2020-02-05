Wild: Hand written letter from Abp. Marcel Lefebvre

Ecône, 28. Oct 1988: “Thank you very much for your kind letter. I agree with your desire to reordain conditionally these priests [Novus Ordo] and I have done this reordination many times. All sacrame… More

Ecône, 28. Oct 1988: “Thank you very much for your kind letter. I agree with your desire to reordain conditionally these priests [Novus Ordo] and I have done this reordination many times.



All sacraments from the modernist bishops or priests are doubtful now. The changes are increasing and their intentions are not more Catholic.



We are in the time of the great apostasy” (Monseigneur Marcel Lefevre)