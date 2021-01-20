Vatican Stops US Bishops’ Critical Statement On Biden

The US Bishops’ Conference held back a statement, signed by Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, on President Joe Biden, after the Vatican Secretariat of State ordered them not to release it.Despite an embargo, the text was nevertheless published on DioceseTucson.org (dated: January 22). In the statement, Gomez points out "that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”Gomez expresses his "deep concern" for "the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences.”The Vatican intervened against the statement after the pro-gay Cardinals Joseph Tobin, Blase Cupich and others had alerted it.