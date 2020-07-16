Trump, Biden and the Little Sisters of the Poor

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father goes where very few Catholic priests are willing to go. Using the case of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Father explains what it means for the … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father goes where very few Catholic priests are willing to go. Using the case of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Father explains what it means for the nation and for the Church to have a president who is willing to stand for the religious freedom of Christian Americans. SCOTUS ruled to defend the Little Sisters, and to not force them to violate their conscience by providing contraception to their employees. And while Trump celebrated this decision, Democrat hopeful, Joe Biden has promised to go after the Little Sisters as one of his first acts as POTUS. Father breaks down what this will mean for the future of our country and for every Christian American in the years to come.