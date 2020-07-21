Bishop A. Schneider's International Eucharistic Reparation Crusade

In this RTV Short, Michael J. Matt kicks off Bishop Athanasius Schneider's July 2020 "International Eucharistic Reparation Crusade". Using Communion in the hand as a launching pad, Micheal cites … More

In this RTV Short, Michael J. Matt kicks off Bishop Athanasius Schneider's July 2020 "International Eucharistic Reparation Crusade". Using Communion in the hand as a launching pad, Micheal cites international abuse of the Eucharist as Exhibit A for why Catholics should vow to receive Communion on while kneeling, from a priest and on the tongue. Join Bishop Schneider's International Eucharistic Reparation Crusade: remnantnewspaper.com/…/4985-bishop-ath…