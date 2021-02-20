Clicks108
Cardinal Performs Drive-Through-Communion

Retired Los Angeles Cardinal Roger Mahony, 84, who is known for his anti-Catholic stances, has been active as communion minister at St Charles Borromeo Parish in North Hollywood, California.

Since Christmas, the parish is performing open air Eucharists with drive-through Communion in the parking lot of the school, although California churches are allowed to be open.

During these Eucharists, the parishioners remain in their cars where they have - for whatever reason - to wear masks. To receive Communion, people must roll down their car window upon exit and grab the hosts.

Stanley Reyes
  Report
So he's contributing to mortal sin. Of course he'd do this.
