Cardinal Performs Drive-Through-Communion

Retired Los Angeles Cardinal Roger Mahony, 84, who is known for his anti-Catholic stances, has been active as communion minister at St Charles Borromeo Parish in North Hollywood, California.Since Christmas, the parish is performing open air Eucharists with drive-through Communion in the parking lot of the school, although California churches are allowed to be open.During these Eucharists, the parishioners remain in their cars where they have - for whatever reason - to wear masks. To receive Communion, people must roll down their car window upon exit and grab the hosts.