"There is dignity in dying. As a priest, I am privileged to witness it often. Assisted suicide, where it is practiced, is not an expression of freedom or dignity, but of the failure of a society to accompany people on their ‘way of the cross’."

The Oligarchs' Twitter.com barred Bishop Elphin Kevin Doran, 67, for criticising the Irish government’s plan to "legalise" euthanasia, the Sunday Times journalist David Quinn writes (Twitter.com, February 20).This is the tweet that got Doran banned,In order to euthanise the bishop, Twitter.com turned Doran's statement into its opposite claiming that he had violated Twitter.com rules by “promoting or encouraging suicide or self-harm.” In reality, Doran violated Twitter.com rules by criticising euthanasia which Twitter.com promotes. National-Socialist Germany was a strong promoter of euthanasia.The barring of the bishop was no mistake. Twitter.com has turned down on appeal and “will not overturn” the decision. The move came as several groups are successfully fighting for a public debate against euthanasia in Ireland.The highest cleric banned form Twitter.com so far is Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka.