Large Group Of Manly Men Defend Cathedral (Video)

A large group of young men calling themselves Soldiers of Christ, successfully contrasted a February 20 homosex provocation staged in front of Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral.
The provocation, called "Heaps Gay gig" and using the façade of the cathedral on its flyers, was a Saturday night concert and part of the city's Sunset Piazza summer program. The Piazza is the square right in front of the cathedral. It belongs to the city.
During the event, images of a Eucharistic chalice were turned into showing a cocktail drink in order to mock Catholics, CatholicArena.com reports.
The Soldiers of Christ organised a mass prayer of the rosary on the steps of St Mary’s Cathedral. Then, they sang "Jesus remember me when you come into your Kingdom" which could be heard on the other side (video below).
Responsible for the homosex provocation is Sydney Mayor Clover Moore who was - obviously - born a "Catholic."
#newsSgfuzhguhw
Clicks9
- Report
Social networks