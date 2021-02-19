Lent: Homosex Hate Group Abuses Cathedral To Insult Catholics

A homosex hate group will stage an insulting February 20 concert entitled “Heaps Gay” in front of St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher spoke out against the provocation. The place where the insult takes place, is not church property.Fisher asked the City of Sydney to remove at least an image of the cathedral which is used to promote the hate event. His argument, “It is frustrating and upsetting that St Mary’s Cathedral, the mother church of Australia, has been used so provocatively to promote this event and such little sensitivity shown to people of faith.”One can only imagine what would have happened if the hate group had insulted a synagogue.A group of Sydney Catholics will pray the rosary outside the Cathedral at 7pm.