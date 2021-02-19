Covid-19 Boom Continues: PiusX Priory Doubles Number of Faithful

Almost everywhere in Germany, the number of those attending Holy Mass with the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X has increased, Father Franz Schmidberger, a former PiusX superior general wrote in a February 15 release,"In one priory in Germany the number of faithful has even doubled," he informs. According to Schmidberger, the new arrivals have very little religious formation, know little about the life of the Church and are in urgent need of catechesis.For decades now, catechesis in the rich and decadent Novus Ordo church in Germany has broken down, nevertheless the local bishops see themselves as a “role model” for the worldwide Church.