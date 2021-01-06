PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX" .mp4 Thanks to Joey Lambardi, the Man responsible for leaking this video. He was set up on charges and imprisoned. Please research this … More

Thanks to Joey Lambardi, the Man responsible for leaking this video. He was set up on charges and imprisoned. Please research this topic. In Lombardi's own words...



"I was on this assignment that seemed really bizarre. It just didn't make any sense, you know? I was told that I was to document a war hero's return home from Iraq. That was it -- simple right? But the normal chain of command was altered. In this case, the first time in six years, I was to report to a CIA named agent Fleming as well as Army Col. Harris who from what I gather was a big wig intel guy at the pentagon. So, that was weird, especially for such a boring sounding assignment. It got weirder when I was mailed a package that contained a DVD and a stack of documents. There were a lot of things blacked out, but it was all stuff related to FunVax. The package was address to me, it was sent to the house where I where I was, you know, videotaping, the family that I was documenting.



There were two videos actually. One looked like a homemade amateur video that was of a party in a common area, like a lunch room or something. There's a cake that says "FunVax is a Go" on it and there was a sign that said Congratulations FunVax. But that was all the funvax related information. It was just a normal party, the people were talking about normal things. The second video was a lot more informative. It was DoD footage from a lecture hall in the pentagon. The video was date stamped 4/13/05 so someone was holding onto this for awhile. I received it, the second week of February of this year. So, on it, it had one of the guys from the other video, the party video, giving a presentation. I just have an 8 minute clip from this presentation, but basically, this guy, he must be a scientist. This guy is giving a lecture about the brain and a gene called VMAT2 to a group of men in suits as well as various military uniforms. He talks about religion and was showing MRI brain scans. He said that the inhibition of VMAT2 could, over time, cause a persons brain to shift from a religious brain structure, they scientifically, you know they call it phenotype...but basically, you can change a religious brain to a non-religious brain structure. VMAT2 is apparently the scientific name for what people term the God Gene. At the end of the clip he says that he filed a proposal under the name FunVax to begin experimenting with the VMAT2 gene with the goal of creating a virus, like the flu virus, that will remove or replace this gene from people in the Middle East. Their goal of course was to create peace in the Middle East. "