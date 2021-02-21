The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has urged government not to succumb to pressures to legitimize the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQI) rights in Ghana. The GCBC in a stateme… More

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has urged government not to succumb to pressures to legitimize the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQI) rights in Ghana.

The GCBC in a statement released Friday, signed by its President, Most Reverend Philip Nameeh, emphasized that “according to the Church’s understanding of human rights, the rights of homosexuals as persons do not include the right of a man to marry a man or of a woman to marry a woman. For the Church, this is morally wrong and goes against the purpose of marriage”.

They also pointed out the fact that the “European Court for Human Rights has ruled that same-sex “marriages” are not considered a human right”.

This follows Lawyer Foh-Amoaning’s statement that condemned the European Union (EU) in Ghana asking Ghanaians to respect and tolerate LGBTQI rights in Ghana.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana write to condemn all those who support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana. We also write to support the position of Lawyer Foh-Amoaning and the Coalition who for years has been championing the crusade against homosexuality,” the statement said.

They also urged “the Executive and the Legislature never to be cowed down or to succumb to the pressure to legalize the rights of LGBTQI in Ghana, adding that the Bible considers homosexuality in the Old Testament as a “perversion and a pagan abomination”.