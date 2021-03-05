Francis In Iraqi: Shiite Partisans Interrupt Combat

Saraya Awliya al-Dam (The Guardians of Blood), an Iraqi Shia liberation movement, has announced the suspension of its operations ahead of Francis's Iraq visit.The group recently claimed responsibility for the February 15 rocket attack against US occupation forces in Erbil.According to BasNews.com (March 5), the group wants to "respect" Iraq's Shia Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and added: "Because we are Arabs, we honour the guest." And, "We welcome the Pope of the Vatican."