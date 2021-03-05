Clicks102
Dublin: Holy Communion No - Donuts Yes

Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell ordered priests and parishes in a March 5 statement “not to succumb to requests to distribute Communion before or after Mass, in or outside churches.”

Baptism may be celebrated only in danger of death. Not a single Covid-19 case in Ireland has been linked to churches, CatholicArena.com writes.

Abortion clinics remain open, donut shops are packed with gluttonous customers, and a blind eye is turned to Mosques hosting hundreds each Friday for prayers.

