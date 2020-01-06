Clicks189
en.news
3

English Synod Will Discuss "Women Priests"

Liverpool Archbishop Malcolm McMahon will convene an Archdiocesan Synod for which he launched the website “Synod2020.co.uk.”

McMahon plans to review issues and “make decisions.” Among the issues are:

• reinstating eucharistic services in the absence of priests,

• abolishing celibacy and [invalidly] ordaining women.

Picture: Malcolm McMahon, 2013, © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTdbrsjxflr
HerzMariae
“We have to put Christ and His supernatural revelation back at the center, because this alone can heal all mankind.” - Bishop Athanasius Schneider
Our Lady of Sorrows
Archbishop Malcolm McMahon was also involved in the "Alfie" case
catholicherald.co.uk/…/archbishop-of-l…
HerzMariae
Here are the Synod's proposed issues
