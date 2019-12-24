French Dioceses Introduce Homosex Baptism Application Form

In France, a new baptism application form contains the line “names and forenames of parents or other holders of parental authority,” HommeNouveau.fr (December 23) reports.
The form was sent to all bishops already in December 2018 by Langres Bishop Joseph de Metz-Noblat, the president of the French Bishops’ Council for Canonical Questions.
In a cover letter, he explains that the situations of the families are more and more “complex.” Therefore, priests should not "judge" these situations nor make children responsible for them or deny baptisms.
It is evident that Metz-Noblat has in mind homosexual couples.
Already a previous form avoided the terms “mother” and “father” and, instead, spoke about the child as the “son” or “daughter” of name and name.
