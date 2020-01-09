Burke: Often Mentioned "Francis Magisterium" Is Not The Magisterium

A soon-to-be-published “Catechism of the Catholic Church with Theological Commentary,” edited by Curia Archbishop Rino Fisichella, will "not have the authority” of the 1994 Catechism, said Cardinal Raymond Burke.
He told TheWandererPress.com (January 8) that the current Catechism “will continue to be the authoritative text" while "whatever authority the new edition has, will depend on the correctness of its fidelity to doctrine.”
Burke linked the continuing doctrinal and moral confusion in the Church to the 4th century Arian heresy, pointing out that, at that time, St Athanasius defended Christ's divinity at the cost of great suffering. He was exiled and excommunicated by Pope Liberius for “the sake of peace.”
We need to fight for the truth today as Athanasius did then, adding that a so called “'Francis magisterium'” that is "'completely new'" is “not the magisterium.”
Latin Mass vs. Novus Ordo. Benedict XVI vs. Francis. Catechism "A" vs. Catechsim "B". Schism? What Schism???
Talking about Cardinal George Pell, Burke hopes that he will finally receive a just judgment, “There is no question in my mind that the accusation made against him by a single person who remains unidentified could not have plausibly happened in the way in which the Cardinal is accused.”
Burke is “disappointed” that 69 American bishops voted against calling abortion a “pre-eminent” issue recently: “That is an ominous sign”.
Burke is “disappointed” that 69 American bishops voted against calling abortion a “pre-eminent” issue recently: “That is an ominous sign”.
"Recently, I talked to two young priests who conveyed a conversation they had with third young priest who was studying moral theology. He said to them: “We have Pope Francis’ magisterium that is completely new; we now have to abandon all the old categories and develop a new theology to match this magisterium.” This is simply preposterous — this is not the magisterium! Priests and the lay faithful must understand this."