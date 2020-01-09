Burke: Often Mentioned "Francis Magisterium" Is Not The Magisterium

About the Dubia against Francis’ Amoris Laetitia, Burke expects that Francis will never answer.



Talking about the notion of “pastoral accompaniment,” Burke said that when people in an irregular matrimonial union are being accompanied, they must be helped to not to receive the sacraments until they are able to rectify their situation.



Burke is “disappointed” that 69 American bishops voted against calling abortion a “pre-eminent” issue recently: “That is an ominous sign”.