Clicks28
en.news

France: Priest Celebrates a Holy "Demonstration"

Over 300 PiusX Catholics participated at another outdoor Mass in the public garden of Bordeaux, France, on Sunday. Pictures

The Mass was celebrated by Father Michel Frament. Presently, public Masses are strictly forbidden in France under the Covid-19 regime, however "demonstrations" are still allowed. Therefore the Mass was registered as a "demonstration."

A representative of the town hall of Bordeaux told a journalist that this "demonstration" was “hijacked” to be a mass.

Picture: FSSPX, #newsWkoohkvijz

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up