France: Priest Celebrates a Holy "Demonstration"

Over 300 PiusX Catholics participated at another outdoor Mass in the public garden of Bordeaux, France, on Sunday. Pictures
The Mass was celebrated by Father Michel Frament. Presently, public Masses are strictly forbidden in France under the Covid-19 regime, however "demonstrations" are still allowed. Therefore the Mass was registered as a "demonstration."
A representative of the town hall of Bordeaux told a journalist that this "demonstration" was “hijacked” to be a mass.
Picture: FSSPX, #newsWkoohkvijz
