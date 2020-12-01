For Neo-Cardinal, Faith Is Secondary

Chile is a “conglomerate of different creeds” of which each "will live its values according to the faith it has,” Spanish born Santiago de Chile Neo-Cardinal Celestino Aós Braco told VaticanNews.va (November 27).
Speaking about the new constitution for Chile, he stressed that “the values come first.” Aós gives an example, “Cleanliness for me is a value, I will live it as a Christian, as a Catholic, from the point of view of ecology.”
He says that “values” oblige everybody, whether Catholic or not. Thus, Aós reduces the public importance of the Gospel to defending “values” together with all men of good will.
The problem: “Values” are not self-evident, they are based on faith (as even Aós pointed out at the beginning).
Interestingly, in the interview Aós ignored the burning churches in Chile.
Picture: © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsIvcarqjyrt
