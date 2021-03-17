Clicks6
The "Equality Act" is an aggressive assault on human rights that could result in the murder of millions of more preborn children. Here are 5 reasons the equality act must be stopped. Take action and urge your elected representative to vote NO: lifelinks.io/equalityact
