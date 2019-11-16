A LARGE NUMBER OF POLICEMEN SURROUND THE PRIEST IN ORDER NOT TO ALLOW HIM TO CELEBRATE THE EUCHARIST

Nicaraguan authorities block priest, families from attending Mass A Nicaraguan priest has denounced intimidation by the police, who surrounded his parish in the city of Masaya, cut power and water to the building and prevented family members of political prisoners from attending a Mass in their honor.



Mass was celebrated Nov. 14, in Masaya, but only a small number of families could enter the parish. Videos shared on social media show Father Edwing Roman attempting to bring the families through police lines in front of St. Michael Parish.



“We only want to celebrate the Eucharist,” he can be heard saying as police blocked his path.