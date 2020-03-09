Sister Germana, the Cooking Nun, Has Died - No Funeral

Sister Germana Consolaro, the religious chef who wrote many successful cookbooks, has died at the age of 81.She entered 19-years-old among the Sisters of the Famulato Cristiano which were founded with the aim of protecting young working women.The congregation assigned her to teaching cooking.Sister Germana wrote her first cookbook in 1983. It was the famous "When Angels Cook". She wrote about twenty books in all.There will be no funeral as required by the government's coronavirus containment ordinance.