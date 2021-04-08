VACCINE IS TROJAN FOR TOTALITARIAN TAKEOVER

Former Pfizer top dog warns of global digital database and depopulation.

Former Pfizer scientist and vice president Mike Yeadon

Not Really 'Vaccines': Purpose Questioned

Dr. Michael Yeadon explains the mRNA vaccine and its dangers in an earlier video podcast

Real Aim is Passports, Control

Yeadon is warning of a digital global database

'Variant' Fear: Ruse to Depopulate?

Urgent Warning: Resist Now

Yeadon warns against the "Russian roulette" of the shots