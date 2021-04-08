VACCINE IS TROJAN FOR TOTALITARIAN TAKEOVER

Former Pfizer top dog warns of global digital database and depopulation.
The former vice president of Pfizer is raising the alarm over a coercive regime of mass gene-based vaccinations resulting in a global digital database that will "provide the perfect tool for totalitarian control" over every human being on earth.
Former Pfizer scientist and vice president Mike Yeadon
In a lengthy interview Friday with British journalist James Delingpole, distinguished biochemist and pharmacologist Dr. Mike Yeadon described the COVID-19 vaccine as a Trojan horse that would be used to build "a common platform database" at a "supranational level."
Not Really 'Vaccines': Purpose Questioned
Yeadon, who worked as Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy and Respiratory Research at the pharma giant Pfizer, said he couldn't think of any "arguable medical reason whatsoever" for coercing entire populations from infants to the elderly to take the jab.
"Our government is lying to us in a way that is frightening," Yeadon repeated throughout the interview, warning listeners of the deception of the government's scientific advisers saying, "every single number put out is unreliable, untrustworthy and scientifically meaningless."
The scientist explained that the new technology was a radical departure from traditional vaccines and "should be called gene-based vaccines just to emphasize there's something quite different about them."
"The fact that we've got this little word 'vaccine' at the end does not mean any of the things you think you understand about vaccines will apply to this one," he emphasized.
"These are either mRNA technologies or DNA with a viral vector," Yeadon noted. "I've always found it an amazing coincidence that you didn't have any coronavirus vaccine at all and then suddenly we end up with more or less three similar ones, and they all came through within the space of a few weeks."
The expert, who has spent 32 years in the area of respiratory infections, explained how "the gene-based vaccines cause the body to manufacture the spike protein or a piece of it," causing cells to stick together and initiate blood coagulation — which is why a number of people taking the AstraZeneca shots were dying of cerebral vein thrombosis.
Dr. Michael Yeadon explains the mRNA vaccine and its dangers in an earlier video podcast
"Not everyone is getting blood clots. But it's Russian roulette. We do not know which people will develop blood clots," Yeadon clarified.
Real Aim is Passports, Control
The scientist asked why governments were so insistent that everyone take a COVID shot.
"Why would you want to take the risk of a new technology that is a few months old and give it to millions of children? The answer cannot be to save them from coronavirus because they don't catch it or they don't get ill, so there must be another reason."
But he urged: "I think I know what the answer is. Vaccine passports!" The identity documents, he explained, will have "your name, a unique digital identity number and at least one flag which will say you have been vaccinated."
Yeadon is warning of a digital global database
"And they are going to change your privileges according to whether or not your flag is up or it is down, and the reason they'll do it is to coerce the other people who haven't had vaccination to come on to the platform," Yeadon added.
The passport could then be used for banking through a smartphone and spending would be permitted only through this unique ID on the common platform, "so you could live a bare life outside the system, or you could enjoy yourself in society," he warned.
'Variant' Fear: Ruse to Depopulate?
Yeadon explained how governments were taking citizens down a "rabbit hole" by using the fear of Brazilian, South African, Kent and other variants or mutants to create new top-up vaccines and reinforce their goal of a global database.
The fear of variants was entirely spurious since the variants were just three-tenths of a percent different from the original virus, Yeadon explained, describing how a person who put on a baseball cap and then turned it the other way would still be easily recognizable by family and friends.
The top-up shots could then be used to introduce new genes — which could be either beneficial or harmful.
Yeadon elaborated:
If you wanted to depopulate a significant proportion of the world and wanted to do it in a way that wouldn't require destruction of the environment with nuclear weapons or poisoning everyone with anthrax and you wanted plausible deniability whilst you had an ongoing infectious disease crisis, I don't think you could come up with a better plan.
"I won't be able to sleep properly until someone comes up with a benign explanation," the scientist exclaimed.
When asked by Delingpole if it was theoretically possible to exterminate some races using this technology, Yeadon replied: "People have already been saying it would be difficult to keep planet Earth in good order and maintaining a good standard of living while protecting biodiversity and not running out of non-renewable resources."
Urgent Warning: Resist Now
Yeadon pleaded with listeners not to take the shots for "trivial reasons" like going on holiday or entering a pub, because "if you allow the government to get away with this, they'll gradually tighten the screws to effectively coerce and mandate the last few percent refusing the vaccine."
"I think they'll put the rest of us in a prison camp," he said, noting that the elite controlling the game won't be taking the vaccines.
"I am not going to stop until I tell this to as many people as possible," Yeadon said, calling upon the medical fraternity to stand against the vaccination regime.
Yeadon warns against the "Russian roulette" of the shots
"Where is your medical ethics? Stop giving these experimental vaccines to people when you don't know what the side effects will be. Stop giving them to people who are not at risk of dying from the virus. Just stop! People are dying," he pleaded.
The mainstream media and government spokespersons have attempted to discredit Dr. Yeadon's earlier interviews and statements by dismissing them as "false, dangerous and deeply irresponsible."
"Why Yeadon transformed from mainstream scientist to COVID-19 vaccine skeptic remains a mystery. Thousands of his tweets stretching back to the start of the pandemic document a dramatic shift in his views — early on, he supported a vaccine strategy. But they offer few clues to explain his radical turnabout," the left-wing news agency Reuters notes in an extended hit piece on Yeadon.
When Pfizer announced the closure of its research operations in Sandwich, England, Yeadon pioneered his own start-up company with several former colleagues. His company, Ziarco, licensed several former Pfizer compounds and secured £16.8 million in venture funding.
In December 2016, the pharma company Novartis bought Ziarco for an estimated $1 billion in a combination of upfront payments, milestones and royalties.
