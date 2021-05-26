Former abortion doctor: "Beverly was the first abortion doctor in Mississippi post-Roe in 1975. She says she 'lost her stomach for it' and resigned in '78. Now she's a leader in the local anti-… More

Former abortion doctor: "Beverly was the first abortion doctor in Mississippi post-Roe in 1975. She says she 'lost her stomach for it' and resigned in '78. Now she's a leader in the local anti-abortion movement. She comes to the state's only clinic regularly to pray the rosary."