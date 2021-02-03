Inconsolable: These Sisters Have a Problem

The Sisters Consolatrici del Sacro Cuore in Vigne di Narni, Italy, have many postulants, too many.Therefore, they need to buy a new convent. The sisters were founded in 1961 by Passionist Father Basilio Rosati (+1996) who entrusted them shortly before his death to the Society of St Pius X.The sisters spend their day in liturgy and prayer. Along the way they also sew, embroid, paint, teach the Catechism, and take care of elderly people.Their troubles started when the first American postulant arrived in 2014, and Our Lady of Guadalupe was enthroned.From that moment on the influx of young girls did not stop. Now, the Congregation counts 45 members: 26 professed sisters, 8 novices and 11 postulants of 7 different nationalities: France, India, US, Italy and other European countries.The sisters plan to buy a former 16th century Capuchin Convent with 30 rooms and 5 hectares of fenced land, 40 minutes from Vigne. Price: €1,15 Million.