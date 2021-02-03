Francis: Traditionalism Needs To Be Healed

“A divided Church is not the Church,” Francis - who is known for being divisive - told representatives of the US Bishops’ CatholicNews.com (February 1).He explained that the path of division "leads nowhere." Francis dreams of a "unity with differences" - a contradiction in terms - which engages in discussion "with one heart."“There are perhaps traditionalist [= Catholic] groups in the United States, but there are here in the Vatican, too. This can be healed,” he said.It is revealing that Francis sees no problems with Modernism which has been dividing and emptying the Church since Vatican II, while Catholics have quietly been building up new parishes and communities.