Intolerance: Vatican And Italian Bishops “Very Hostile” Toward Traditional Latin Mass

There is a powerful pressure group among the Italian bishops and in the Roman Curia, especially the Secretariat of State, which is “very hostile” toward Benedict XVI's Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum and the Traditional Latin Mass, Father Claude Barthe told LeRougeEtLeNoir.org (January 29).
Barthe is the organiser of the annual Summorum Pontificum Roman pilgrimage where Cardinal Burke said in November that a part of the Vatican wants to prohibit the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).
It was this pressure group which obtained the suppression of the Ecclesia Dei Commission, Barthe knows.
He qualifies the French bishops' answers to the Vatican’s TLM questionnaire as “generally hostile.”
These criticisms surprise him as New Rite Eucharists are increasingly deserted "while traditional celebrations are full to bursting point and provoke, especially among young people, a not insignificant number of conversions.”
Barthe says that the French bishops are also hostile to the Old Rite Communities, criticise their seminaries, and want them to introduce the New Rite Eucharist. He warns that these communities could be destabilised by using complaints of cantankerous members to trigger canonical visitations.
The good news is that Barthe doubts that the declining French Council Church is still strong enough to go to war against the TLM, the way it did after Vatican II.
