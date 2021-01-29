French Bishops Want to Abolish Summorum Pontificum

Summorum Pontificum

In Versailles, 9% of all practising Catholics in the diocese attend the Old Rite.

3 4 1 2

The dioceses in France responded mostly negatively (below) to the March 2020 questionnaire of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith regarding the liberalisation of the Old-Rite Mass, introduced by Benedict XVI's Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum (2007).87 of the country's 92 dioceses replied. The majority of bishops wantto be reversed because it did not bear the "fruits hoped for".The admission of the Old Mass in July 2007 poses for them the danger of a "split". The coexistence of the Mass in two forms is "two worlds that do not meet". According to one bishop, "The Eucharist, which should unite, divides." It is true that there is division in France but the Old-Rite Mass cannot be blamed for it.The bishops criticise a "mentality of resistance" [to sterile episcopal modernism] among Old Rite Catholics. They deplore, "criticism of the Council Church" and the impression of "two churches".Old-Rite-Catholics have monarchist and "rigorist” tendencies, the prelates complain. According to them, in most dioceses there are one or two Old Masses with allegedly 20 to 70 faithful. Four dioceses still have no Old-Rite Mass. The bishops say that in France 15,000 faithful attend Old-Rite Masses, thus rendering their theory of "schism" absurd as there are over 40 million "Catholics" in France. According to PaixLiturgique.com, 67,000 persons - PiusX included - attend the Sunday Old-Rite Mass in France.Most Old-Rite Masses are celebrated in the dioceses of Fréjus-Toulon (10), Versailles (7) and Paris (6).For the bishops it is positive that diocesan Old-Rite Masses prevents an exodus to the PiusX. However, they notice that rarely PiusX faithful return to the dioceses.