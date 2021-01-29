Carmelite Sister Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

Mother María Isabel of the Most Holy Trinity, 67, the former prioress of the Discalced Carmelites in Nogoyá, Argentina, was sentenced to three years in prison, Tn.com.ar (January 27) reported.
The nun was found guilty of unlawful deprivation of liberty, use of violence and threats, after two nuns who had left the convent, had accused her in 2016 speaking to a journalist.
One nun said she suffered physical punishment, spent days locked up in her cell, was gagged for a week, was forced to make the sign of the cross with her tongue on the floor, and suffered harsh reprimands by the superior.
The two nuns also claimed “psychological torture.” They were accused of being guilty that the superior was sick, one sister had a tumour in her head, and most of the sisters suffered from gastritis, “I believed what the prioress told me, and that's why she beat me," the former nun said.
In July 2019, Gloria.tv published a report about the accusations, and, a response by the brother of one of the accusers.
#newsYzrzacnizx
Clicks30
- Report
Social networks