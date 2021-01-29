Urgent Intervention: Francis on His Way to Hospital?

Francis may have to undergo an urgent surgical intervention due to acute sciatica pain in his leg, writes VidaNuevaDigital.com (January 28).The operation is considered to be relatively simple. Francis has periodically suffered from sciatica for several years. On the advice of his doctor, he underwent massages and injections to soothe the pain.Sciatica surgery is considered when leg pain is persistent even after non-surgical treatments. It consists in creating more room for the nerves which cause the pain.