"Ecclesia Dei" About to Be Dissolved

The former commission “Ecclesia Dei” which was established in 1988 for the Old Liturgy, and turned into a section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in January 2019 is going to disappear definitely in October, writes MarcoTosatti.com (September 10).
The section is currently led by French Monsignor Patrick Descourtieux. Tosatti considers this a step towards dismantling the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum.
One consequence will be that Old Rite communities will end up under the authority of the Congregation for the Religious lead by Cardinal João Braz De Aviz who is known as a killer of religious communities.
