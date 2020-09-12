Child Abuse: Schönborn’s Archdiocese Distributes Child Sex Propaganda (Pictures)

For almost three years, Familienallianz.net has been fighting against Vienna Archdiocese over teaching materials based on the pederastic "Pedagogy of Diversity" of the paedophile activist Helmut Kentler.The archdiocese runs its kindergartens and after-school care centres - 850 employees and 6,000 children - through the St. Nikolaus Foundation which has its staff trained by the homosex-propagandist association Selbstlaut.org, which publishes, for example, "teaching materials" for 6-12 year-old children that depict sexual practices among children (below; caution: graphic).Of 16 “depictions of families" presented, only two show the normal family with father, mother and children: an eight children family brushed off as a "family without birth control” and a family with two children presented as "the so-called 'normal' or 'natural' family."St. Nicholas produced with Selbstlaut a "sex education concept" which is used in the diocesan schools. It is imbued with gender ideology, and recommends "sexual self-experience" for children.The liberal sex educationist and professor Karla Etschenberg, who was asked by FamilienAllianz.net to analyse the concept, classified it as "dangerous for children".