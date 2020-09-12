Collapsing Church: Mattress in Front of the Altar

Father Thomas Asu Obono, the parish priest of Cirò Marina, Italy, had a mattress placed at the foot of the altar of San Cataldo church on September 9.His faithful were not amused. Asu denied that this happened in the church as a part of the sale of mattresses."We talked about health, thyroid and cervical, and the mattress was only for the practical demonstration made by a doctor and a pharmacist," he insisted.Asu pointed out that the Blessed Sacrament was removed from the church which, by the way, is in unstable conditions to the point that open-air masses have been celebrated since the end of the coronavirus curfew.