Francis: “Good Vibes” And Blessing Without Blessing (Video)

Francis again refused to impart the Papal blessing, confirming those who say that he is not a true pope.
At the end a September 12 audience for the Laudato Si’ Communities Francis commented, “To those of you who pray, I ask to pray, and to those who do not pray, at least send me good vibes, I need them!”
This words were followed by applause and laughter. Francis added, “Now I would like to ask God to bless each one of you, bless the heart of each one of you, whether believing or non-believing, whatever religious tradition it may be. May God bless all of you. Amen.”
Francis shunned the sign of the cross, the only one who could have given him a power.
