Clicks
258
Look closely.
Tina 13
5
1
yesterday
Look closely.
Rita 3
15 hours ago
im ersten Moment eher schockierend, im zweiten....Kreuz ( Dornenkrone)und Krippe in einem
Tina 13
10 hours ago
Schmunzel. Ja genau hinsehen. Der Künstler hat eine ganz große Gnade.
diana 1
likes this.
9 hours ago
Tina 13
10 hours ago
Die Liebe zeigt sich.
diana 1
likes this.
9 hours ago
Zweihundert
likes this.
yesterday
Tina 13
yesterday
Schau genau hin.
Zweihundert
likes this.
yesterday
Tina 13
yesterday
