Scenes of the Vatican and Rome on the First Day of Coronavirus Lockdown
Short video of St. Peter's Square, St. Peter's basilica, Colonnade of St. Peter's, Campo de Fiori, and Piazza Navona. Everywhere was practically deserted, shops and restaurants closed at dusk. No public Masses in Rome until at least April 3.
Pachamamas won. UNREPENTANT Jorge hides.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
Does he think he can hide?