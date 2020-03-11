Scenes of the Vatican and Rome on the First Day of Coronavirus Lockdown

Short video of St. Peter's Square, St. Peter's basilica, Colonnade of St. Peter's, Campo de Fiori, and Piazza Navona. Everywhere was practically deserted, shops and restaurants closed at dusk. No … More

Short video of St. Peter's Square, St. Peter's basilica, Colonnade of St. Peter's, Campo de Fiori, and Piazza Navona. Everywhere was practically deserted, shops and restaurants closed at dusk. No public Masses in Rome until at least April 3.