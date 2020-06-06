Clicks43

Crowd packing Victoria Square, Adelaide, "Exception" from the Covid-Restrictions

Tesa
1
Always remember that people were told - and accepted in good faith - that they could not attend on their loved ones for special events or for their last moments in this life, nor could they attend …More
Always remember that people were told - and accepted in good faith - that they could not attend on their loved ones for special events or for their last moments in this life, nor could they attend the funerals of those lost.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

celia ann
  • Report
There was a massive gathering in Brisbane city today for the blm protest, however next week on 14th June we cannot have our usual Corpus Christi procession with the blessed sacrament through the streets of Brisbane.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up