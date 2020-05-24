Francis Church: Single-Use Gloves Become New Dogma

Father Leonardo Ricotta of Sant’Agata parish in Villabate, Sicily, became the first priest eliminated over the Italian bishops' coronavirus liturgy which forces priests to distribute Communion exclusively in the hand, and wearing gloves.Ricotta called this in a May 18 homily a “Eucharistic butcher shop” and a “sacrilege." He stressed that fragments of the consecrated host could stick to the single-use-gloves, "Am I supposed to throw Christ into the recycling bin? I’d rather not give communion at all.”Postings on social media say that Ricotta was de facto removed by Palermo Archbishop Corrado Lorefice, 57, who became famous for riding a bicycle in his cathedral, (below).Lorefice claimed, that Ricotta "had resigned" by denying Communion on the hand which is “allowed” by Vatican documents.“Personal convictions presented by single individuals as authentic doctrine cannot be imposed on the faithful,” Lorefice pontificated - as if coronavirus communion in the hand were "authentic doctrine."