Strange Logic: Communion in the Hand Is Only Sinful If Forbidden by Vatican - Bishop Schneider

Communion in the hand is "not sinful" in itself, because the Church "allows" it, Bishop Schneider claimed during a Q&A session at the Rome Life Forum (May 22).
He only called it "less expressive in sacredness" and regrets that the Vatican “unfortunately” allows it, and explained that “from the moment, the Holy See forbids Communion in the hand, it would be then sinful.”
In the same breath, Schneider contradicted himself by saying that Communion in the hand was "dangerous" because of a real and frequent loss of small Eucharistic fragments.
There is however no way the Church can "allow" such genuine sacrileges which are not only "dangerous" but "disastrous."
