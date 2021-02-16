Synodalism Fake: Francis Again “Visibly Lost Patience”

On January 30, Francis “visibly lost his patience," and communicated to the Italian bishops not a desire "but a command" to begin a "process of national synod, community by community, diocese by diocese,” Sandro Magister writes (February 15).Francis is for Magister "the most autocratic pope of the past centuries" and most inclined to do and undo everything "himself" - nevertheless, he never stops calling for a "synodal government of the Church.”Since 2015, Francis has been prodding the Italian bishops, personally or through his squires, to begin a synod but, so far, he was unheeded.