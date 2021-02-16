Cardinal Calls Defunct Imam “True Believer”

Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the President of the Italian bishops is in “deep sorrow” for the death of Egypt born Perugia Imam Abdel Mohamed Qader, 72, who died from Covid-19.“I thank the Lord for letting me meet this brother,” Bassetti wrote on Diocesi.Perugia.it (February 14) calling Qader “a true believer and man of prayer.”Bassetti explains that for Qader “the real distances between man and man were not those determined by differences in religion and belief, but by the capacity to love," – which suggests that there is little difference between Bassetti’s “religion” and Islam.The Cardinal asks “Him who is merciful” to give to Abdel “the reward reserved for his righteous.”