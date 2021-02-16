Burke Accuses Francis Implicitly As Liar

“The best term to describe the current state of the Church is confusion" which often borders "on error,” Cardinal Burke writes on LaNuovaBq.it (February 15).He notices a denial of the truth, the pretence of “not knowing” it, and the failure to proclaim it. Burke implicitly criticises statements of Francis like the claim that all men are children of God and that Catholics should relate to persons of other religions and of no religion as children of God, "This is a fundamental lie and font of the most serious confusion.”All men are created by God but they can only become children of God in Christ through Faith and Baptism, Burke explains.He disclaimed the allegation that "God wills a plurality of religions” because God has sent Christ as the only Saviour, and that the other religions are "false."Those who hold to the truth are “labelled as rigid,” and depicted “by the authors of the culture of lies and confusion as poor and deficient, sick persons in need of a cure,” Burke analyses.