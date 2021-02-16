US Bishops Fund the Devil

The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), the US-Bishops' anti-poverty and social justice program, funds four organisations in Nashville, Tennessee which collude with abortion and transgender ideology, Lepanto.org reports (February 15).
The worst is the so-called "Workers Dignity Project" (WDP) which received six grants from CCHD since 2013 totalling $245,000. Lepanto.org gathered evidence, including audio and video recordings, that WDP is pushing abortion and transgenderism on immigrants and workers it is supposed to care for:
• WDP supported the 2017 “Nashville Pride.”
• WDP was listed as a “community partner” in the 2018 Tennessee and North Mississippi annual report of the abortion network Planned Parenthood.
• WDP’s co-director Cecilia Prado surrounds herself on Facebook.com with pro-abortion, Marxist and homosex organisations (Screenshot below).
• WDP's radio station hosts regularly homosex and Planned Parenthood ideologists.
According to its phantom guidelines, CCHD does "not" fund organisations that contradict the Church's moral teachings.
